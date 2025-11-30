<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday urged citizens to participate in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam at Varanasi and avail an opportunity to learn Tamil.</p><p>In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' address, Modi said the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will commence on December 2 at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi.</p><p>"This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme: Learn Tamil - Tamil Karkalam," Modi said, describing the event as the confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's oldest cities.</p>.India won't bow its head: PM in Udupi.<p>He said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has become an important platform for all of those who are attached to the Tamil language.</p><p>"Whenever one speaks to the people of Kashi… they always say that they enjoy being a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Here they get the opportunity to learn something new and meet new people," the prime minister said.</p><p>He said the people of Kashi are very eager to welcome their brothers and sisters from Tamil Nadu with full enthusiasm.</p><p>"I urge all of you to be a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Along with this, do consider other platforms as well, that strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," Modi said.</p><p>The prime minister also said that the people in Puducherry and the Malabar coast were delighted at the naming of naval ship INS Mahe, a place that has rich historical heritage.</p><p>"Many in Kerala and Tamil Nadu noted that the warship's crest resembles the traditional flexible sword of Urumi and Kalaripayattu," he said, adding that it was a matter of pride that the Indian Navy was rapidly moving towards self-reliance.</p><p>The prime minister also recalled his recent visit to South Africa for the G-20 summit and said the sentiment of 'Vocal for Local' was reflected in the gifts he presented to world leaders.</p><p>"During the G-20, I presented a bronze statue of Nataraja to the president of South Africa. This is a wonderful example of Chola-era craftsmanship, rooted in the cultural heritage of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu," he said.</p><p>"The prime minister of Canada was presented with a silver horse replica. It showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The prime minister of Japan was presented with a silver Buddha replica. It showcases the intricacies of the renowned silver crafts of Telangana and Karimnagar. The prime minister of Italy was gifted a silver mirror with floral motifs. This also showcases the traditional metal craftsmanship of Karimnagar," Modi said.</p><p>"I presented the prime minister of Australia with a brass urli, an exquisite craft from Mannar, Kerala. My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans," he said.</p>