Sreeleela to groove with Allu Arjun in highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2' song

<p>Actress Sreeleela is set to appear in the eagerly awaited film <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em>. She will be seen dancing to a lively track in the Allu Arjun-led movie. The makers released a new poster, offering a sneak peek of this exciting dance number.</p><p>Following the blockbuster <em>Pushpa: The Rise</em>, the sequel features Allu Arjun as the bold red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his love interest. The makers took to social media, unveiling this poster that highlights Sreeleela's debut in one of 2024's most anticipated films.</p><p>The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster <em>Pushpa 2: The Rise</em> stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, delving deeper into his rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, the movie slated to hit the big screen on December 5.</p>