Sreeleela to groove with Allu Arjun in highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2' song

The song, which is expected to be a key highlight of the film, will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 06:06 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 06:06 IST
