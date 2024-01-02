Sriram Raghavan on Merry Christmas-Pinocchio connection: It's a story of deception

"These are iconic things of that era and it has all gone now. I remember I would go to the railway station just to check my weight and get that little card, which had a picture and something written on it. I used to collect those. This is why we chose it for our film."

The idea to set the film within the span of a night was also by design, said the director, known for cult classics like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and his biggest hit, Andhadhun.