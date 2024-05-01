SS Rajamouli announces animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part released in 2015, follows Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of king Bhallaladeva, and ends at the cliffhanger: 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?' The story concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.