Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Stree 2' grosses Rs 283 crore worldwide in first weekend

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, earned a whopping Rs 283 crore globally in gross box office collection in its opening weekend.

According to production house Maddock Films, the Hindi movie -- a sequel to 2018's Stree -- raised Rs Rs 240 crore (gross) in India and Rs 43 crore (gross) internationally.

Stree 2 collected Rs 204 crore in net box office collections in India, according to the banner's official X page.

"The Box Office Juggernaut that's BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen," the makers said in the post.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

A direct sequel to "Stree", the new film follows Rao's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

Stree 2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 10:08 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodIndian CinemaRajkummar RaoTrendingShraddha Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT