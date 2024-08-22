Studio pulls ‘Megalopolis’ trailer featuring fake review quotes

A new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis featuring fake negative quotes from film critics has been pulled by the movie’s distributor, Lionsgate, a spokesperson for the company said Wednesday.

The trailer, which was posted in the morning, featured quotes from well-known film critics of the past including Pauline Kael of The New Yorker, Vincent Canby of The New York Times and Roger Ebert of The Chicago Sun Times panning previous Coppola films like The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

However, as critic Bilge Ebiri first reported in Vulture, the quotes are not real. The trailer has now been pulled from YouTube, after amassing more than 1.3 million views in the single day it was online.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for Megalopolis,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

Megalopolis, which was self-financed by Coppola and is due in theaters Sept. 27, was initially unable to find a buyer until Lionsgate stepped in. The epic fantasy premiered to a decidedly mixed reception at the Cannes Film Festival. On Rotten Tomatoes, it stands at just 53 per cent fresh among critics. The trailer seemed to be an effort to show that reviews don’t always get it right when it comes to Coppola’s work.