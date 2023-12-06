Sudanese film Goodbye Julia to open 28th International Film Festival of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The debut film by Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani Goodbye Julia will open the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala on December 8 in Thiruvananthapuram.
The first Sudanese film to feature at the Cannes film festival it was honoured Prix de la Liberte (Freedom Award).
Goodbye Julia chronicles the intricate tale of two women embodying the complex dynamics and disparities between the northern and southern Sudanese communities.
The film is set in Khartoum during the waning years of Sudan's unity, just before the separation of South Sudan.
The film also illuminates how well the fault lines that divide a nation can map onto the rifts within a human heart divided against itself.
Amidst the explosive political backdrop, it is a story that meditates on hatred, dishonesty, atonement and forgiveness.
The film travels through the life of Mona, a retired singer who tries to seek redemption from her past sins and build a new life but unforeseen consequences emerge, compelling her to confront her misdeeds.
The film won wide critical acclaim at numerous international film festivals.
Goodbye Julia is Sudan’s submission for Best International Feature for the 96th Academy Awards.
Produced by Amjad Abu Alala, the cast includes Eiman Yousif, Siran Riak, and Nazar Gomaa in the lead roles.
The film will be screened at the Nishagandhi Open Air Theatre after the inaugural ceremony of IFFK.