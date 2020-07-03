‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ movie review: Aditi Rao Hydari starrer makes a decent impact

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast : Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan and Jayasurya

Rating: 2.5/5

Language: Malayalam

The eagerly-awaited Sufiyum Sujatayum, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is a decent and sincere attempt at storytelling that is likely to click with a section of the audience. The film revolves around what happens when a woman learns about the death of her lover. The basic storyline is interesting and touches upon the sensitive issue of inter-religious love. It, however, is not able to make a strong impact as the execution is not as good as expected. The romantic track between the titular characters lacks intensity even though it has enough ‘masala’ to keep die-hard fans hooked.

A key scene touching upon religious conflict, however, has been executed with a great deal of maturity and hits the right note without being overtly dramatic. The track involving Jayasurya and ‘Sujata’ too makes a decent impact and comes across as highly relatable. The conflicts/confrontations between the two strike a chord with the organic intensity.

The last leg of Sufiyum Sujatayum, which involves a graveyard, is gripping in parts but the impact is diluted by the predictable twists. The last sequence, however, compensates for the shortcomings with simple gestures doing the talking.

Coming to the performances, Aditi Rao Hydari is the heart and soul of Sufiyum Sujatayum and does justice to a challenging role. Her body language and expressions are top-notch, adding a new dimension to the character. Her chemistry with ‘Sufi’, however, is not as crackling as it could have been.

Debutant Dev Mohan makes a decent impact for a newcomer, proving that he has tremendous potential. Jayasurya too makes his presence felt despite getting limited scope. The supporting cast serves its purpose.

The background score is effective and ups the recall value of quite a few sequences. The songs too gel with the narrative and are likely to impress the target audience. Editing is decent but some of the flashback scenes drag a bit. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.