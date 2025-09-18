'Sumathi Valavu' OTT Release Date: The Malayalam horror-comedy to make its digital debut on ZEE5 from September 26

<p>The much-anticipated Malayalam horror-comedy <em>Sumathi Valavu</em> is all set to make its digital debut on Zee5 from 26th September onwards. Helmed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, and Sshivada in key roles. Thanks to its wide appeal, the movie will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages, ensuring that audiences across India can immerse themselves in this chilling tale.</p><p>The movie revolves around her spirit creating horrifying events, and the people's encounters with the supernatural events. However, as the characters of the movie began to connect with the location, the mystery began to unfold. The movie has horror and, equally, a pinch of comedy to make it a complete entertainer.</p><p>It draws its name from a notorious curve in Kerala known as ‘Sumathi Valavu,’ after the tragic death of a young woman named Sumathi. Legend has it that the bend is haunted, and those who cross paths with it are pulled into eerie and inexplicable experiences.</p><p>As multiple characters encounter strange supernatural events around this haunted curve, the story unravels a dark mystery blurring the line between myth and reality, grief and fear, past and present.</p><p>Talking about the film and its digital premiere, filmmaker Vishnu Sasi Shankar said, “Sumathi Valavu is rooted in Kerala’s folklore but crafted for a contemporary audience. It’s not just about scares; it’s about the human emotions that linger in places tied to tragedy. Through this film, I wanted to bring out the tension between memory, myth, and mystery. ZEE5 gives us the perfect platform to reach audiences everywhere who love layered, atmospheric storytelling.”</p><p>Actor Arjun Ashokan said, “This film is very special because it intertwines supernatural intrigue with raw wit and emotions. Playing a character caught in this haunted space allowed me to explore fear, vulnerability, and courage in a way I hadn’t before. I’m excited that ZEE5 is premiering Sumathi Valavu for viewers across languages.”</p><p>Actor Malavika Manoj shared, “Sumathi Valavu gave me the chance to be part of a story that is both rooted in Kerala’s culture and filled with suspense. It was exciting to work alongside such a talented cast, and I believe audiences will enjoy how the film balances mystery, emotion, and thrills. I’m really looking forward to viewers watching it on ZEE5.”</p><p>The movie was theatrically released on August 1st, 2025 and was well received by the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.</p>