Sunny Deol to fans on 1 yr of 'Gadar 2': You made it a festival, transformed theatres into carnivals

Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" released in theatres on August 11, 2023.