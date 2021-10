'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Ghanshyam Nayak passes away

Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak who essayed the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular TV serial Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on Sunday.

He was 77 and ailing for some time because of cancer.

“Om Shanti…Nattu Kaka….hamara pyare Nattu Kaka hamare saath nahi rahe…we will never forget you,” tweeted TMKOC writer, director and producer Asit Modi.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

Nayak has acted in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi Films and around 350 Hindi television serials.

He has also acted in more than 100 Gujarati stage plays.

He has given playback in more than 12 Gujarati films with maestros like Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

Besides, he has dubbed more than 350 Gujarati films.

He was well known for the role of Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka.

