Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tanya Mittal enters Bigg Boss 19 with 800 sarees, says 'Not just attire but identity'

The diva is making waves online for her appearances. Talking about her participation, she said she has carried a whopping 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 09:01 IST
Entertainment NewsfashionBigg BossTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us