<p>India's biggest reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19, premiered on August 24, introducing the star-studded line-up of contestants. This season, themed <em>Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar</em>, has already sparked conversations with its power-packed lineup of contestants. </p><p>One of the participants who has managed to create buzz on social media is entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast Tanya Mittal.</p><p>The diva is making waves online for her appearances. </p><p>Talking about her participation, she said she has carried a whopping 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house. </p><p>Known for her passion for Indian textiles and for promoting traditional crafts, Tanya believes the saree is not just attire but an identity and she's determined to make it her style statement on the show.</p><p>Talking about her entry, Tanya said, "I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees, which I will be changing throughout the day."</p><p>Tanya's journey has been as dynamic as her wardrobe. A young entrepreneur, Tanya has made herself a name in the fashion world and social initiatives that benefit women and preserve India's rich artisanal heritage. </p><p>A social media sensation, Tanya's participation gives a new dimension to Bigg Boss 19, with the audience eager to see what she brings to the show. </p><p>An unexpected yet exciting dimension to the season, Tanya's participation will see her juggling between balancing tradition with competitive mid strategy.</p><p>With contestants like Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Qadri, Gaurav Khanna and others, this season's contestant lineup has already sparked curiosity, and Tanya's unique choice of letting her saree do the talking has only added to the buzz.</p><p>With her calm confidence and sharp mind, audiences are keen to watch how she adapts to the <em>Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar</em> theme and navigates through all the drama and tactical twists.</p>