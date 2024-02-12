Taylor Swift shares the glare with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday

Las Vegas: Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII.

At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift was central to the Super Bowl story all week but at the conclusion of the 25-22 overtime win she was just another exhausted, ecstatic fan like so many around her, happy to share superstar billing with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - for one day at least.

Swift had been performing in Tokyo on Saturday, and when she took her seat at the Allegiant Stadium, it ended a week-long will-she-won't-she saga that had dominated the lead-up to the football event of the year.