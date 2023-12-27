Taylor Swift's parents seen mingling with Travis Kelce's dad before Chiefs game

Ed Kelce, donning a jersey with his son’s name, was photographed with his back to the camera. Meanwhile, both Scott and Andrea Swift appeared deeply engaged in the discussion. The 34-year-old pop icon, Taylor Swift, was also present, enjoying a beverage while listening to Kelce’s father.

Taylor and her mother added a festive touch with Santa hats, and Scott Swift sported the Chiefs' colours in a black and red puffer jacket.

Although Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, was also at the game, he was not in the captured photo. However, he was noticeable on the jumbotron, fully dressed as Santa Claus.

The tight end’s mother, Donna Kelce, was absent from the gathering as she was in Philadelphia, supporting her other son, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles and also had a game on Christmas Day.

This event marked the first public meeting of the couple's parents. Swift has been spending considerable time with the Kelces since her relationship with Travis began over the summer.

The Anti-Hero singer has frequently been seen with Ed and Donna Kelce in the stands. After meeting Taylor at a Kansas City Chiefs game on October 12, Ed Kelce shared with People magazine his admiration for her. He described her as an exceptionally sweet, charming, and intelligent young woman who clearly doesn’t act like a “diva.”