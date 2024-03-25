Team 'RRR' marks 2 years of SS Rajamouli film: 2 storms, 2 together shook the world

New Delhi: The team of RRR on Monday marked two years of the blockbuster film's release, calling the SS Rajamouli directorial 'the most celebrated film' in Indian cinema.

Released on March 25, 2022, RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR — in the 1920s.

The film earned over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to become the first Indian feature film production to bring home an Oscar, the best original song trophy for its Telugu track Naatu Naatu.