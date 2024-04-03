'Thala' MS Dhoni appears in ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s 'GOAT': Here's how

In a quirky twist, MS Dhoni fans can now see their favourite cricketer on the silver screen. Celebrated cricketer MS Dhoni appears in Kollywood movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, which released today.
While details of Dhoni's role in the film have been kept under wraps, DH has learnt that the role is short and crisp and will be a treat to MSD fans.
He appears in a Chennai Super Kings jersey as the movie includes parts showing the team.
M S Dhoni, who entered Kollywood as producer with LGM, shares a very cordial relationship with Vijay and has aspirations of collaborating with the 'Superstar of Kollywood' in one of the projects.
The makers after completing their Kerala schedule where they shot some crucial scenes in the cricket stadium, headed to Russia for their next schedule.
Visuals of Vijay greeting sea of fans outside the stadium in Kerala created ripples on the social media.
The movie is a science fiction film involving time travel and Vijay is seen playing double role (Father & Son). Reports suggest that the movie is largely based on Hollywood movie Gemini Man (2019) starring Will Smith.
The movie boasts a big star cast like Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu and Mic Mohan - who returns to the screen after several years hitus and will be seen playing the antogonist in the movie. Yuvan Shankar Raja had scored the music and the makers have decided to release the movie in August 2024.
