Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Thalaivar 173': This National award-winning filmmaker to direct Rajini-Kamal's movie?

Buzz has it that the official announcement for 'Thalaivar 173' is scheduled for Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12. Insiders suggest that this is Rajinikanth's second-to-last film.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 09:53 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanthFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us