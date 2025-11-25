<p>The eagerly awaited and prestigious project, <em>Thalaivar 173</em>, uniting cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, faced an unexpected hurdle a week after its announcement. The project suffered a setback a week after the announcement as the director Sundar C, announced his abrupt exit from the project, sending shockwaves in the industry.</p>.Rajini-Kamal's 'Thalaivar 173': Director Sundar C steps down week after big announcement.<p>Following his unexpected departure, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI) launched an intensive search considering nearly a dozen filmmakers for the assignment. The industry is now abuzz with the news that RKFI has successfully zeroed in on a director and even received the green light from the superstar Rajinikanth himself.</p>.Thalaivar 173: Top 8 directors Kamal Haasan considering for Rajinikanth's film after Sundar C’s exit.<p>It is strongly suggested by insiders that National Award-winning director Ramkumar Balakrishnan has bagged the opportunity and will be directing Rajinikanth in <em>Thalaivar 173</em>. While the industry is excited that stalwarts are backing a new talent, insiders suggest the primary reason for his selection was the crispness of his script.</p><p>Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan rose to fame with his widely praised movie, <em>Parking</em>, which not only received great response from the audience but also won three National Film Awards at the 71st ceremony.</p><p>The storyline is short and impressive; the movie delivers a deep societal message highlighting Rajinikanth's iconic mannerisms and style.</p><p>Reports suggest that Superstar Rajinikanth will take on the role of a professor in <em>Thalaivar 173</em>, similar to what he portrayed in Karthik Subbaraj’s <em>Petta</em>. In this project, Rajini will be seen battling the antagonist and his troop with his signature, unmistakable style and charisma.</p><p>Buzz has it that the official announcement for <em>Thalaivar 173</em> is scheduled for Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12. Insiders suggest that this is Rajinikanth's second-to-last film. He is said to announce his retirement from showbiz after an illustrious five-decade career defined by his signature swag, style and unmatched charisma after completing a movie with Kamal Haasan.</p>