<p>Mangaluru: The National Representative Council (NRC) of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will be held on January 20 and 21 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>The National Representative Council is an event wherein the party's State Working Committee leaders of various States from across the country and leaders of National Working Committee will gather to select the office-bearers of the new National Working Committee and its members for the next three-year term. The activities' report of the current term will be reviewed and the prevailing political scenario will also be discussed in the programme.</p><p>An organising committee meeting for the preparation of the NRC was held in Mangaluru which was attended by NRC event director Muhammed Ashraf, event joint director Abdul Majeed Faizy, event convener Riyaz Farangipet, party's national general secretary Elyas Thumbe and others. </p>