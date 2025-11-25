Menu
One woman or girl killed by partner or family member almost every 10 minutes: UN report

'Last year, 83,000 women and girls were killed intentionally. Of them, 60 per cent – 50,000 women and girls – were killed at the hands of intimate partners or family members,' the report said.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 11:06 IST
25 November 2025
