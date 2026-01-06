<p>Adding to the domestic certification crisis, Thalapathy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">Vijay</a>’s final film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, is reportedly facing a ban in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Saudi%20Arabia">Saudi Arabia</a>, further dampening spirits ahead of its January 9 release. With the GCC market serving as one of the biggest markets for Vijay's film, the makers are in a race against time to resolve these regulatory hurdles and protect the film’s massive Rs 400 crore investment, avoiding a ban in these countries. </p><p>As pressure mounts from all sides, a section of the industry is voicing its outrage over the hurdles facing Thalapathy Vijay’s final film.</p>.Will 'Jana Nayagan' hit screens on January 9? Pressure mounts on Vijay's final film as CBFC delays theatre release.<p>In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Herald, an insider expressed deep disappointment and said, “He doesn’t deserve this. To see a man leaving the cinema at his absolute peak to serve the people be treated this way is heartbreaking. It is a loss for Tamil cinema that we cannot provide him a smooth tribute. Despite the turmoil, Vijay remains characteristically composed, preferring to let his work speak for itself while his team remains completely focused on a January 9 release.” </p><p>“Supporters remain entirely convinced that Jana Nayagan will overcome every obstacle before January 9. They are preparing for a celebration of festive proportions, determined to grant Thalapathy Vijay a historic farewell unlike any ever witnessed in the history of Indian cinema,” concluded the source.</p>.<p>Speculation is mounting that a strategic delay by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CBFC">CBFC</a> could see the certificate issued only moments before release, resulting in a disastrous rollout. </p><p>Such a scenario would go beyond simple business damage, potentially dealing a blow to Vijay’s public image at a time when he is bidding a high-profile farewell to Indian cinema.</p>.Political Vendetta? Rumours swirl over delay in Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan.<p>Directed by H Vinoth, the movie is backed by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. <em>Jana Nayagan</em> stars Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and others in key roles and is loosely adapted from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s <em>Bhagavanth Kesari</em> (2023). The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 9.</p>