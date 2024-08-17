'Thangalaan' movie review: Stories of resilience and resistance

In Veppur village in Northern Arcot, Tamil Nadu, most people from the Pariah community are landless labourers. Thangalaan (Vikram) and his wife Gangamma (Parvathy) own land and live a relatively dignified life. But a spiteful landlord deceives them and makes them his slaves. At the same time, the British, on an expedition to explore the gold fields in Kolar, come in search of labourers. A myth that runs in the community is that the forest where these gold fields exist is guarded by a spirit, and one should never set out for such an expedition. But to fight against slavery, Thangalaan decides to help the British. Some others join him. Can they survive an expedition in unexplored terrain?