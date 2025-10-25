Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Apprentice' movie review: Power without depth

Sebastian Stan gives a convincing performance as Trump, playing him with nervous charm and quiet calculation. Jeremy Strong’s Roy Cohn is calm, magnetic and quietly terrifying.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Apprentice
2025
Director:Ali Abbasi
Cast:Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan, Maria Bakalova
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 20:06 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywood

Follow us on :

Follow Us