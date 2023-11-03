The Beatles' 'Now and Then': A glimpse of past greatness

Sound quality was the main problem. Lennon's voice shared the recorded track with a murky-sounding piano. But in the 2020s, the software that Peter Jackson used to isolate instruments and voices from mono tracks for his 2021 "Get Back" documentary series could also extract and clarify Lennon's lead vocal. Back in the studio, McCartney and Starr completed "Now and Then" using tracks from 1995, new parts recorded in 2022, a new string-orchestra arrangement and -- from the Beatles' session archives -- backing vocals from Here, There and Everywhere, Eleanor Rigby and Because: "oohs" and "ahs" in harmony.