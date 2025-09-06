'The Bengal Files' movie review: A double-edged failure

<p>Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ tells the story of an IPS officer investigating the murder of a Dalit journalist against the backdrop of the 1946 Calcutta riots or the great Calcutta killings, which broke out between Hindus and Muslims. </p>.<p>During the investigation he meets an old lady who was a survivor of the riots. The role is played by Pallavi Joshi. The story shuttles between the present and the past with a single-minded focus — the majority Hindus are in trouble and are facing annihilation from Muslims. The film aims to show that nothing much has changed in the last 78 years.</p>.<p>The filmmaker has taken a lot of cinematic liberty, but to subtly indicate that Mahatma Gandhi only asked the Hindus to surrender their weapons in Noakhali is nothing but mischievous.</p>.<p>Agnihotri is no innovator of propaganda cinema. Cinema has always been used as a political propaganda tool — by priests, capitalists and communists. However, the craft required to make an impactful propaganda film is not in the skill set of the director. The screenplay is a combination of viral WhatsApp forwards of how India will become a Muslim-dominated country by 2050! Places where visual storytelling devices could make a difference and move the audience, are ruined by long monologues that offer no new perspective. </p>.<p>The cast of ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ — Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi — feature in ‘The Bengal Files’ as well. </p>.<p>‘The Bengal Files’ is a fairly thick file! The length of the movie, at three hours and 25 minutes, I suspect is not an artistic choice, but a dilemma emerging from incoherent writing and poor editing. The film is a double-edged disaster – neither will it find new converts to the cause of the director nor is it a worthy cinematic documentation of a cruel chapter from Indian history.</p>