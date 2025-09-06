Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Bengal Files' movie review: A double-edged failure

‘The Bengal Files’ is a fairly thick file! The length of the movie, at three hours and 25 minutes, I suspect is not an artistic choice, but a dilemma emerging from incoherent writing and poor editing.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Bengal Files
1/5
Director:Vivek Agnihotri
Cast:Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 20:51 IST
EntertainmentMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us