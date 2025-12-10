Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Dilemmas in India’s incremental march to fifth-gen fighters

Dilemmas in India’s incremental march to fifth-gen fighters

For reference, India’s Russian-origin and domestically manufactured Su-30MKI planes belong to the fourth generation. French-origin Rafales are classified as 4.5.
Rahul Batra
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 19:01 IST
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us