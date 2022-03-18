The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films

Shashi Kapoor was a gifted actor, though not in the league of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar. It is a tragedy that his talent was never used to the hilt in Hindi films.

March 18 marks the 84th birth anniversary of the actor. He is remembered for his evergreen performances in English films.

Shashi Kapoor was a handsome, effortless and efficient actor. His toothy smile set countless female hearts fluttering. In English films of James Ivory and Ismail Merchant, Shashi Kapoor exhibited his true acting talents. A disciplined and punctual actor, he was never conscious of a star image.

In 1964, Shashi Kapoor first appeared opposite Leela Naidu in Merchant Ivory Production’s ‘The Householder’. Performing school teacher in a small town, he opted for a plain haircut. He also avoided heavy makeup. In the emotional scenes, he matched the sharp nuances of the inimitable Leela and delivered a sensitive performance. Leela confessed she was simply bowled over by Shashi Kapoor’s charm.

In the 1965 classic ‘Shakespeare Wallah’, Shashi Kapoor was pitted against his wife Jennifer Kendal, who was uncredited in the film. A versatile actress, Jennifer overshadowed her hero with refined under playing. Shashi Kapoor dazzled with his undeniable elan and did not use glycerin to emote. Madhur Jaffrey, another actor in the film, was astonished at Shashi Kapoor’s natural performance. On Shashi’s request, Satyajit Ray scored the music for the film.

It was in ‘Pretty Polly’ in the late 60s that Shashi Kapoor proved how good an actor he was. Romancing, emoting and using three modulations to speak, he excelled in every frame. With his training on stage in Shakespearean plays, he spoke English in the proverbial British accent. Very few know that viewing ‘Pretty Polly’, Elizabeth Taylor expressed a keen desire to work with Shashi Kapoor.

By the time Shashi Kapoor acted with Aparna Sen in ‘Bombay Talkies’ in 1970, he was a mature actor. Aparna Sen still remembers how the handsome actor thoroughly co-operated with her in

every scene. Ace cinematographer Subrata Mitra, who shot majority of the Merchant Ivory Productions, described Shashi Kapoor’s face as a cameraman’s delight.

During the shooting of Conrad Rook’s ‘Siddhartha’ (1972), Shashi Kapoor performed some bold scenes with Simi Garewal sans vulgarity. Even today, Simi says Shashi Kapoor was dignified and sober in those scenes. She says the actor was at his best in romantic scenes.

‘The Deceivers’ (1988) had Shashi Kapoor as an antihero opposite Pierce Brosnan. Never was the handsome Kapoor in awe of the big Hollywood star. They struck a perfect rapport right from the start to the finishing of the film. Brosnan praised Shashi Kapoor’s confidence. The latter appreciated Brosnan’s fluidity. During the climax, Brosnan faltered in giving a take. Shashi Kapoor suggested his co-star to opt for a straight look. Brosnan agreed and both were perfect in the shot canned in three takes. In ‘Heat And Dust’ (1983), Shashi Kapoor essayed a character with grey shades with finesse.

‘In Custody’ (Muhafiz) in 1993, was one of his last performances. As a poet, his portrayal of discomfort after a few bouts of drinking was brilliant. By then, he had put on weight and was losing interest in acting. At the screening of ‘In Custody’ at IFFI, 1994, in Kolkata, many Bengali actors like Soumitra Chatterjee and Madhabi Mukherjee spoke highly about Shashi Kapoor’s performance.

(The writer is a Kolkata-based senior journalist).