The divinity of Dev Anand and S D Burman

However, much like Dev and Guru Dutt earlier, the actor and the composer recognized in each other a kindred soul — a commonality that was about a positive approach within to make it big, an ever-young approach to life and work, and the mantra of striving for excellence each time.

The bond deepened when an ambitious Dev signed Dada for his maiden production, Afsar (1950), in which no song was lip-synched by Dev. The bright score made Dev repeat his newfound friend in Baazi.

Baazi, which released in 1951, had only one song for Dev — Kishore Kumar sang the naughty Dil yeh kya cheez hai in an almost K L Saigal mode mixed with his frolicsome style that was to become so organic later. Dada and Kishore had hit it off with Kishore also being a chorus singer in his Shikari. And Kishore, after singing for Dev in Ziddi, had declared that henceforth, as a singer-star, he would only make a ‘playback’ exception for Dev!