'The Family Man' Season 2 series review: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a masterpiece

Directors: Raj and DK

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani

Rating; 4/5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's latest release The Family Man Season 2 is a gripping espionage-thriller that highlights a sensitive issue through relatable characters and tense situations. It revolves around the twist of fate that forces former NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, played by the Satya actor, to join a dangerous mission in Chennai, At first glance, it appears that the storyline follows the tried and tested 'Good Vs Evil'. The reality, however, is different as both sides have shades of grey and there are no 'heroes'' or 'villains' here.

Writing is top-notch



The intriguing premise reaches or exceeds its potential due to the detailed and effective writing. The show begins with an intense scene set in northern Sri Lanka, which highlights the political backdrop of The Family Man Season 2.

The focus then shifts to the protagonist, who is trying to adjust to his new life. Several telling sequences, involving Tiwari and his friend JK, give one a better understanding of the dilemma faced by the 'minimum guy'.

Also Read | 'The Family Man' Season 2 trailer packs a punch

The writers do a splendid job of highlighting the human cost of the political issues, which are an integral part of the narrative. The political discourse blends with the family aspects that form the backbone of The Family Man Season 2.



Not perfect



That said and done, The Family Man Season 2 has a couple of flaws. The track involving Priyamani and Kelkar is not explored properly, which is a bit disappointing as it had tremendous potential. The scenes involving the 'manager' feel forced and could have been trimmed. Samantha's first action sequence also lacks the intensity needed to make an impact. These are, however, not issues issues in the grand scheme of things.

Bajpayee steals the show

Bajpayee, it goes without saying, is the heart and soul of the series. He does complete justice to a character that is as layered as anything can be. The star uses his eyes to convey Tiwari's helplessness in the scenes focussing on his strained married life. His approach here is a bit similar to the one adopted by him in Bhonsle, which featured him in the role of an aged police constable.

Bajpayee also manages to channel the rawness he brought to the table while playing Sardar in Gangs of Wasseypur in a few intense scenes. He alternates between bindass and vulnerable with absolute ease, which is no mean feat.

His one-liners are, however, the highlight of his work in The Family Man Season 2 as they cater to the masses. The 'bavaseer' dialogue and the 'FOMO' line are the picks of the lot.

Samantha in the role of a lifetime

Priyamani makes her presence felt despite not getting much scope. Samantha Akkineni essays the most challenging role of her career with utmost sincerity. Her eyes do the talking in most scenes, which is the hallmark of a good performer. Her physical intensity in a bold 'lovemaking' scene too is hard to miss. She also puts her best foot forward in the action scenes. 'Raaji', as expected, is as different from her previous characters as chalk is from cheese.

Sharad Kelkar is under-utilised, which is a bit disappointing as he is a reasonably competent performer. Hashmi plays second fiddle to Bajpayee but ups his game when needed.

The supporting cast is up to the mark.

As realistic as it gets

The action sequences are a vital aspect of The Family Man 2, given its genre. Most of them feel realistic as opposed to staged, which makes the show all the more believable. The choreography of a fight/action sequence set in a police station, in particular, is top-notch. The series features dialogues in Hindi, Tamil, English and Marathi, making it a pan-India product. Expletives are used quite liberally but gel with the situation.

The lighting sets the mood for some of the more emotionally draining scenes.

Final thoughts

The Family Man Season 2 is one of the finest web series in recent times and would have worked even as a standalone offering. There is no point in comparing it to the first part as it explores a different situation.. That said, the makers fill in the blanks through flashbacks, resulting in a comprehensive viewing experience.