The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series 'Naxalbari'

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 08:49 ist
Rajeev Khandelwal. Credit: Twitter/@RK1610IsMe

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Rajeev Khandelwal tells DH all about his new series on Zee5, Naxalbari.

 

Listen in.

Roktim Rajpal: Hi, how are you?
Rajeev Khandelwal: Excellent.
Roktim: What encouraged you to give nod to 'Naxalbari'?
Rajeev: It's a world of Naxals that we are completely unaware of. As a normal person, as a normal citizen of the country, I am talking about, we don't much about the world of Naxals. When I read the script, it introduced to me to a world, different altogether. It gave me the perspective of the Naxals and what exactly is the issue. What it was and it is now. The definition of Urban Naxals, there are not Naxals in villages but also living in towns and cities, who are part of the movement or the so-called movement...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

