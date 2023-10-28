The other Aishwarya Rai: 5 artistic gems

‘Raincoat’ is a poignant tale of two former lovers who meet under unforeseen circumstances and weave a web of lies about their lives. Love and nostalgia grow between them and they end up making a sacrifice for each other despite being distraught themselves. This heart wrenching story is the retelling of O’ Henry’s ‘The Gift of the Magi’. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Neerja while Ajay Devgn plays her lover Manoj.