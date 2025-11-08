Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

The timeless cinema of Ritwik Ghatak

Though Ghatak claimed the purpose of his art was to “record the great changes”, clearly his works go beyond that.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 19:45 IST
CinemaRitwik Ghatak

Follow us on :

Follow Us