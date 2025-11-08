Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘There should be at least one woman on the sets’: Nidhi Hegde

She dreams of working with Imtiaz Ali. “‘Tamasha’ is one of my most favourite films.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 19:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 19:49 IST
Entertainmentmovies

Follow us on :

Follow Us