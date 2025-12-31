Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Dense fog shrouds Delhi as AQI still 'very poor'; airport sees 148 flight cancellations

Two flights were diverted at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 05:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 05:37 IST
India NewsDelhiAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us