‘Kalki 2898 AD’ movie review: This hotchpotch of ideas unravels slowly

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a movie which the Indian cinema has been looking forward to. It brought with it the promise of the next level of filmmaking. Set in a dystopian world where humankind is confined to one city, Kasi, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ merges Hindu mythology with futuristic science fiction. In a battle of good vs evil, we see the stark difference between the people of Kasi and those residing in Shambala, a haven of rebels hoping to save the world.