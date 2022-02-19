Thrillers give actors scope to showcase their abilities to the fullest: Arjan Bajwa on 'Bestseller'

Actor Arjan Bajwa says that he agreed to star in his new web series Bestseller as thrillers give performers a platform to explore their potential. The star reveals that his latest release is an example of how streaming platforms are synonymous with complex roles as his character is a layered individual with an assertive personality. He adds that he enjoyed working with Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan in Bestseller as they are 'accomplished performers'.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Bestseller?

I was excited about the story. There are many twists and turns in the series. Such a thriller gives an actor a fair chance to showcase your talent. The team is brilliant. There are multiple aspects at play.

Tell us about your character on the show.

I play a writer who is leading a great life. He is an assertive guy. His life takes a turn when a stranger enters his life. The rest forms the crux of the series.

How did you prepare for the part?

My approach always revolves around looking the part. Half the job is done when you look the part. Here the team had already decided on this aspect. We subsequently discussed our doubts in reading sessions. Post that, Bestseller was the director's baby.

How similar is your character in the series to your real personality?

I am assertive in life about the things I want. I purse things after a great deal of thought and never randomly. Tahir, my character, is similar to me in this regard. That said, he is quite layered, something that does not apply to me.

How was the experience of working alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan?

Both are accomplished performers. Mithun sir is a superstar and a living legend. We have all seen his work. Shruti is a thorough professional and a multilingual actress.

What is your take on the 'OTT revolution'?

There are brilliant stories that can be told on OTT, something that may not be possible in films for multiple reasons. The story here can be told across multiple seasons. Then the reach is phenomenal

Any role you wish to revisit or reprise?

I would love to repeat my role from State of Siege, my first series, as it is close to my heart.