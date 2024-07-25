Farhan Akhtar's home production film ‘Boong’ to premiere at TIFF

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed film Boong is set to premiere at the upcoming edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The movie is directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, who served as a first assistant director on Akhtar and Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment movies such as Luck by Chance, and Talaash, besides Aamir Khan-starrer PK, and Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy.
The film will have its world premiere in the discovery section at the 49th edition of TIFF, which will be held from September 5 to 15, a press release issued by the makers read.
Production company Excel Entertainment took to their official Instagram handle to share the news.
“Say hello to #Boong! Excited to share that #Boong will premiere at the prestigious @tiff_net,” the post read, alongside the poster of the film.
Boong follows the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.
The upcoming film is produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’.
