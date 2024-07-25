Farhan Akhtar's home production film ‘Boong’ to premiere at TIFF

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed film Boong is set to premiere at the upcoming edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The movie is directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, who served as a first assistant director on Akhtar and Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment movies such as Luck by Chance, and Talaash, besides Aamir Khan-starrer PK, and Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy.

The film will have its world premiere in the discovery section at the 49th edition of TIFF, which will be held from September 5 to 15, a press release issued by the makers read.