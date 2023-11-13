'Tiger 3' earns Rs 94 crore worldwide on opening day: YRF

Mumbai: Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which released in theatres on Diwali, has earned the superstar the biggest opening day of his career by amassing Rs 94 crore worldwide, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Monday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a post on X, YRF said the film had earned Rs 94 crore in global gross, making the film the highest earning Diwali release in Hindi cinema.

Tiger 3 collected Rs 52.50 crore gross in India (Rs 44.50 crore nett) and Rs 41.50 crore from the overseas markets, the studio said in a collection note shared on social media.