'Tiger 3' released on OTT: Salman, Katrina's movie now available on Prime Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to stream on Prime Video. One of India’s most loved entertainment platforms, took to social media and announced that the global streaming premiere of YRF’s high-octane action thriller Tiger 3.
Starting today, Tiger 3 is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video and across more than 240 countries and territories in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.
Tiger 3 is the latest addition to the Prime membership, joining other global super-hit titles from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, currently streaming Prime Video.
Tiger 3 is the third installment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi).
The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.
The movie has collected over Rs 350 crore mark at the box office and is a testament to its widespread popularity and the enduring appeal of the "Tiger" franchise.