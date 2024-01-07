'Tiger 3' released on OTT: Salman, Katrina's movie now available on Prime Video

Tiger 3 is the latest addition to the Prime membership, joining other global super-hit titles from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, currently streaming Prime Video.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi).

The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.

The movie has collected over Rs 350 crore mark at the box office and is a testament to its widespread popularity and the enduring appeal of the "Tiger" franchise.