Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate Navratri in full 'Ganapath' style

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is all set for a grand release in worldwide cinemas tomorrow, October 20.

The much-awaited film is already creating waves across the nation, as these Y-gen stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Continuing the promotional tour, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon recently visited a garba pandal in Ahmedabad City, where the fans and the crowd rejoiced, seeing their favourite stars in-person.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon dressed in traditional attire for their garba pandal visit. Tiger was seen wearing a kurta payjama, while Kriti donned a traditional saree.

The duo talked about their films and had an interactive session with the fans, and posed for pictures.

The buzz around the film at the ground level is whopping. Most enthusiasts are anticipating watching their favourite duo back on the big screen and doing some kickass action. The trailer and the songs of the film have been received by the audience extremely positively.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.