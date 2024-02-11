'Timeless as time': Queen of Indian Pop Usha Uthup's rendition of Miley Cyrus track 'Flowers' floors internet

Veteran playback singer Usha Uthup's live performances in Kolkata's nightclubs during the 70s and 80s have been the stuff of legends. The fact remains that Uthup's voice still carries the same powerful tonality and enthralls every time she takes the stage. Recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her musical contributions, Uthup still delights fans with impromptu performances. This week, the queen of Indian pop surprised patrons by performing at Trincas, an upscale restaurant on Kolkata's Park Street.
Interestingly, Trincas was the venue where Uthup began her singing career back in the 70s when she first arrived in Kolkata.
A video has now gone viral on social media, showcasing 'Usha di', as she is affectionately known in Kolkata's music circles, performing several songs to the delight of the audience. However, what surprised many was when the singer included the immensely popular Flowers by Miley Cyrus from her album Endless Summer Vacation, released last year.
The video was shared by one Meghdut Roy Chowdhury on Instagram and has since then gone viral.
Fans were left in awe after hearing the singer's rendition of the Grammy-winning track, dressed in her trademark saree and bindi look. Here are some of the comments hailing the jazz queen!
For those unfamiliar, Cyrus' song recently won the 'Record of the Year' at the prestigious Grammy Awards.
As for Uthup, the music veteran has garnered extensive acclaim across various music genres for her foot-tapping tracks such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Hari Om Hari, among countless other iconic songs. She is also renowned as a stage performer and has collaborated with numerous Western musicians on various albums.