Timothee Chalamet was told he doesn't have 'the right body' to shoulder big-budget films

<p>Los Angeles: Actor Timothee Chalamet, who made inroads in Hollywood starring in indie movies like <em>Lady Bird</em> and <em>Beautiful Boy</em>, says an agent once asked him to gain weight to help book blockbuster roles.</p><p>Chalamet then tasted success with Luca Guadagnino's <em>Call Me By Your Name</em>, which also earned him a best actor Academy Award. He went on to star in studio tentpoles <em>Little Women</em> and the <em>Dune</em> franchise.</p><p>The actor is now looking forward to the release of <em>A Complete Unknown</em>, a biographical drama film on singing legend Bob Dylan.</p><p>"If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, 'Oh, you don't have the right body. I had an agent that called me and said, 'You got to put on weight,' basically, not aggressively, but you know," Chalamet told <em>Zane Lowe</em> in an interview.</p><p>This experience eventually helped him prepare for <em>A Complete Unknown</em>, he said.</p><p>"I won't say it's weird, but I can relate to some of these things (Dylan) went through. Bob wanted to be a rock 'n' roll star — Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Elvis Presley — that was the sort of, depending on your point of view, the sort of rice crispy pop, rock & roll music that was saturated, you know, marketed to kids in the late '50s. Equally, I wanted to be a big movie actor," Chalamet added.</p><p>He said he found "a very personal style movie" by working in smaller films like <em>Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, Little Women</em>, <em>Miss Stevens</em>, and <em>Hot Summer Nights</em>.</p><p>"Those were smaller budget (films) but very… I don't know how else to put it…. personable movies that started in this theatre space. This is where I found my rhythm, my confidence, my flow, whatever you want to call it."</p><p><em>A Complete Unknown</em>, directed by James Mangold, will hit the screens on Christmas.</p>