Tomorrow x Together, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That', song to release next month

The makers said the song 'promises to be the ultimate summer anthem of the year'.

  • Jun 22 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 17:03 ist
TXT is a quintet comprising members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are the members of the American band. Credit: Twitter/@nickjonas

Popular South Korean band Tomorrow x Together (TXT) and American trio Jonas Brothers are set to release Do It Like That, their collaborative digital single, on July 7.

According to a press release, the makers said the song "promises to be the ultimate summer anthem of the year".

After teasing fans for a few days, the two music groups confirmed their collaboration on social media on Wednesday night.

"Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers will release the digital single, 'Do It Like That', on Friday, July 7, 2023," BigHit Music, the agency behind TXT, posted an update on global fan community forum Weverse.

Nick Jonas, one of three members of Jonas Brothers, took to Twitter to update fans and followers about the new song.

"This is gonna be fun. Let's get it @txt_bighit! #DoItLikeThat drops July 7th! #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER," the vocalist wrote.

While TXT is a quintet comprising members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are the other two members of the American band.

