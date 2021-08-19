Took up 'Kuruthi' to work with Prithviraj, the experience paid off: Roshan Mathew

Actor Roshan Mathew says that he agreed to take up the recently released movie Kuruthi as he wanted to work with Prithviraj and be part of an 'exciting' project.

"It was too exciting a project to say no to. I wanted to work with Prithvi again. The cast mainly featured actors I have seen and admired in some film or the other," he told DH.

Roshan and Prithviraj previously collaborated for the Anjali Menon-helmed Koode, which received rave reviews and emerged as a commercial success. The two, however, didn't get to interact much as the Choked star's scenes were with actor Nazriya. Kuruthi, however, proved to be a different experience for Roshan as he had several scenes with the Mollywood heartthrob.

"I really enjoyed whatever interaction I had with him back then. I had expectations going into Kuruthi and they were more than met," said the actor.

Kuruthi features Roshan in the role of Ibrahim, a deeply-religious man with a past, and revolves around what happens when he comes face-to-face with the aggressive Laiq, played by Prithviraj. It plays out a home invasion thriller with socio-political undertones. The flick has an impressive supporting cast that includes Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Srindaa and veteran actor Mamukkoya

The biggie has been directed by Manu Warrier and marks his Mollywood debut. Roshan enjoyed working with the newcomer and liked his script sense.



"Manu has a great sense of script and a good understanding of his characters," he said.

Kururthi was to be released in theatres on May 13 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It ultimately premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, receiving mixed to positive reviews.

Roshan, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Darlings, backed by Alia Bhatt. He is also part of the upcoming Tamil movie Cobra, starring Vikram.