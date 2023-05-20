Top 10: Critics’ group picks best films of 2022

All that Breathes

Hindi | 2022

With the rise in extreme environmental conditions, New Delhi has been witnessing the death of many black kites. ‘All that Breathes’ is a documentary that narrates the story of two brothers who devote their lives to saving the black kites. It’s a documentary film directed by Shaunak Sen.

Aparajito

Bengali | 2022

‘Aparajito’ is a tribute to the ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray and follows the story behind the making of his ‘Pather Panchali’. The film is directed by Anik Dutta.

I’m Not the River Jhelum

Hindi | 2022

The film explores the life of the people living in Kashmir, one of the most dreadfully militarised zones in the world. The film which is directed by Prabhash Chandra, delves into how going out for some of the most basic chores causes anxiety and fear. It’s directed by Prabhash Chandra.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Malayalam | 2022

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ tells the story of James who wakes up from a bus journey and starts behaving like Sundaram, who had disappeared two years ago. Is this faith or delusion, a dream or trance?

Naanera

Rajasthani | 2021

Manish’s uncles start to take his life decisions post the death of his father. He soon gets into a discreet love-affair with his cousin and soon the family finds itself amidst another death. ‘Naanera’ is directed by Deepankar Prakash.

Nishiddho

Malayalam | 2022

When a migrant worker from Bengal dies, his nephew tries to look for a place to cremate him. He gets tangled with a Tamilian mid-wife who is also a funeral priest, and they begin to form a bond. A dark chapter from their past starts hindering them. ‘Nishiddho’ is set in Kerala and is directed by Tara Ramanujan.

Eikhoigi Yum

Manipuri | 2022

Directed by Romi Meitei Mayanglambam, Eikhoigi narrates the story of a boy who belongs to an isolated fishing community. He is keen on going to school and excelling in him exams. He swims his way to school after the canoe he used to travel in is sold off. However, things change when the government sends an eviction notice.

Seventeeners

Kannada | 2022

When a selfie sex video of two seventeen-year-olds that is shot in a classroom of a college gets leaked on the Internet, the lives of all the people involved, turn upside down. ‘Seventeeners’ is directed by Prithvi Konanur.

Three of Us

Hindi | 2022

Set in the Konkan region, ‘Three of Us’ is a relationship drama that explores the emotions of love, loss, healing, awareness and liberation. The film is directed by Avinash Arun.

Tora’s Husband

Assamese | 2022

Directed by Rima Das, ‘Tora’s Husband’ narrates the story of a father who tries to keep his small-town business running as his relationship deteriorates amidst the pandemic.