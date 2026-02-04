<p>It has been a rough start to 2026 for KVN Productions. Yet to recover from the delay over the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film <em>Jana Nayagan, </em>they have hit another scheduling snag with the Yash-starrer <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>. </p><p>With both <em>Toxic</em> and Aditay Dhar's sequel <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> set for a March 19 release, audiences are bracing for one of the biggest box office clashes of 2026. </p>.Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh makes fierce return as Hamza.<p>Insiders are saying that production house KVN is likely to push <em>Toxic</em> back a bit, not out of fear, but to ensure that both movies get the massive celebration they deserve at the cinema.</p><p>"It’s a strategic move, the goal is to keep 2026’s box office healthy by letting both films shine on their own terms rather than eating into each other’s audience," said an insider.</p><p>Despite the buzz, KVN Productions reiterated that they are sticking to its plans. The production house has rejected all delay rumours, confirming that <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> will release on March 19.</p>.<p><em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em> is one of 2026’s biggest cinematic events, and the hype since that first teaser has been off the charts. There has been so much riding on this, not just because of Yash’s massive return, but because the teaser promised something unique.</p>.<p>Backed by Venkata K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, Toxic: <em>A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast featuring Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.</p>