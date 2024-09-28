Transformers: From toy stores to blockbuster domination

The leap from animated hit to blockbuster franchise paved the way for more toy-based movies. If Transformers taught Hollywood anything, it was this: turning childhood memories into cinematic spectacles is a winning strategy. Take Barbie (2023), for example, which found critical and commercial success by embracing the absurdity of the iconic doll’s world. G I Joe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made the jump from the toy aisle to the silver screen, with varying degrees of success. While none reached the towering heights of Transformers, they proved toys weren’t just for playtime — they were blockbuster material. Even ‘Detective Pikachu’ (2019) gave Pokémon fans a reason to yell “I choose you!” from theatre seats. The trend continued with ‘Power Rangers’ and ‘My Little Pony’, though these films couldn’t quite match the others. Quite simply, it was hard for any toy-based franchise to match the commercial success of ‘Transformers’. Over eight films, the franchise has pulled in $5.28 billion. Bay’s movies may have been criticised for prioritising spectacle over substance, but audiences kept returning for the explosions, CGI battles, and slow-motion robot destruction. The appeal was simple: who wouldn’t want to see a truck morph into a 30-foot robot and smash another into scrap metal? Despite thin human characters and sometimes confusing plots, the CGI spectacle was enough to keep fans buying tickets.