Triptii Dimri’s dance number from ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala’ takes social media by storm

Bollywood star Triptii Dimri, who won hearts nationwide with her role in Animal, is now capturing attention with her new projects. She’s set to dazzle in her next film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where she is rumoured to have delivered a sizzling dance performance.
Social media is abuzz with an alleged leaked video of the dance number from the sets where Triptii is seen showing off her moves.
Ahead of its official release, the leaked song has already excited fans. This viral BTS footage is flooding social media where netizens are praising Triptii’s dance.
Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, renowned for his work on the Dream Girl franchise, this upcoming film is reportedly set in the 1990s. Titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film is a delightful blend of drama, comedy, and nostalgia, and is creating buzz ahead of its release on October 11, 2024.
Triptii Dimri was last featured in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. This romantic-comedy delves into a love triangle involving a woman who has gotten pregnant by two men, showcasing a rare phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation.
