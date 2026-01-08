Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Eight-time Duddhi MLA Vijay Singh Gond passes away

Gond was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow for kidney-related issues.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 11:24 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 11:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSP

