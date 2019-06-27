'Try my best to be a good role model as Spider-Man'

He grew up admiring "Spider-Man" star Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and now that he has been given the mantle as the latest web-slinger, Tom Holland says he is well aware of the 'great responsibility' that comes with playing a superhero.

The 23-year-old British actor, who was cast to play the teenage Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015, says as Peter Parker his aim is to be "a positive light" for young people.

"When I grew up watching the Spider-Man movies, I really looked up to Andrew and Tobey. So for me... Now I'm aware that there are probably little kids around the world who are looking up to me.

"I have a huge responsibility to be a good role model. And I really try my best to do that with my charity work, the way I hold myself in public and how I treat other people. It's an important part of the job," Holland told PTI in a group interview here.

The young star believes children and teenagers relate the most to Spider-Man among superheroes because he is regular young boy who suddenly gets crazy superpowers and "doesn't necessarily know how to use them".

"The younger generation likes Spider-Man because of his colourful life and appearance. And then for like, my brother's generation, teenagers, they love being able to see a superhero that they can relate to.

"Tony Stark is a billionaire. You can't relate to him. Captain America is a super soldier. Peter Parker's just a kid at a school, who's struggling with his homework and going through puberty, getting a girlfriend... Everyone at some point in their life goes through that," he says.

Holland will reprise his role in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

The film, which marks of the end of Marvel's "Infinity" Saga, takes place post the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

While in his first stand-alone, "Spider-Man: Homecoming", Holland's Parker was desperate to join the Avengers, this time he is struggling to move on from Tony Stark's death and wants to take a break.

"He's so tired, and he needs to take a break. But what he realises throughout this film is that the responsibility of being Spider-Man is not something you can put down. So he realises that his life is now going to be all about being Spider-Man."

Directed by Jon Watts the film also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon and Ned Leeds.

Sony Pictures India is releasing the film in the country on July 4.