'Uma' is a bit like 'Mary Poppins': Kajal Aggarwal on her new Hindi film

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will soon be seen in the Hindi film Uma, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Speaking to Indulge Express, she said that the flick has shades of Mary Poppins, a musical fantasy drama about the titular character's interactions with a dysfunctional family, as it features a mix of fantasy and reality. The star added that her character is a 'ray of sunshine' with many shades.

Kajal made her Bollywood debut with a minor role in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, which hit the screens in 2004. She subsequently acted in Tamil and Telugu movies, emerging as an A-lister. The Mersal actor re-entered Bollywood with Singham and Special 26 but failed to garner attention with her work even though the films became popular. She was also part of Randeep Hooda's Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani. The Sita star was last seen in Mumbai Saga, which made a decent impact at the box office given the fact that it was released under the 'new normal'. It remains to be seen whether Uma establishes her a bankable name in Hindi cinema.

The 'Punjabi Kudi', meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will be seen in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, which has been directed by Koratala Siva. It revolves around the journey of a 'saviour' and is likely to hit the screens later this year. The movie has a stellar cast that includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore.



Kajal also has Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in the titular role, in her kitty. It is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's war against corruption. Actors Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are part of the Shankar-helmed biggie. Its shoot is likely to resume once the Covid-19 situation improves and all major restrictions are lifted. She is also part of Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil film Hey Sinamika.